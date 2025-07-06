Lady Vols Announce 2025 Tennessee Soccer Schedule

With a regular season slate that includes games against six 2024 NCAA Tournament teams and the reigning national champions, Tennessee soccer head coach Joe Kirt announced the Lady Vols’ schedule Wednesday afternoon.

In Kirt’s fourth season at the helm, Tennessee looks to build off a 2024 season in which it advanced to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year and 16th time in program history.

Additionally, UT returns its All-SEC selections, Mac Midgley and Ally Brown , along with Reese Mattern who was slated to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024.

“We are excited to announce our 2025 schedule,” said Kirt. “Our players and staff are eager to get on the pitch with an experienced and talented team who is set to face off against the best teams in the state as well as across the country. We look forward to welcoming fans back to Regal Stadium and are ready to get underway with the fall season.”

The 2025 season is set to kick off on Aug. 6 with an exhibition match at Chattanooga followed by another exhibition match at home against Clemson on Aug. 9. The regular season will begin when UT hosts reigning national champions North Carolina on Aug. 14.Two additional home matches against Eastern Kentucky (Aug. 17) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 7) along with four additional away contests at UCLA (Aug. 20), LMU (Aug. 23), Western Carolina (Aug. 31) and Memphis (Sept. 4) will round out the non-conference slate.

The Lady Vols will begin Southeastern Conference play with a pair of road matches at Mississippi State (Sept. 12) and Missouri (Sept. 18) before returning for a three-game homestand as they are set to host LSU (Sept. 21), Texas A&M (Sept. 26) and Georgia (Oct. 2) at Regal Stadium.

Following its quick homestand, UT will head back on the road to Ole Miss (Oct. 5) and Oklahoma (Oct. 10). The match against the Sooners will mark just the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first with Oklahoma in the SEC.

Tennessee’s final three regular season matches will all take place in the Volunteer State as the squad is set to host Florida (Oct. 16) go on the road to Vanderbilt (Oct. 19) and end the slate at home against Alabama (Oct. 26).

The SEC Tournament will be held in Pensacola, Florida, for the fourth time in as many years, having previously been held in Orange Beach, Alabama, for 18 of 19 seasons. The conference tournament will begin on Nov. 2 and run through Nov. 9. The first four rounds of NCAA Tournament action will be hosted at campus sites, with the NCAA Women’s College Cup set for Dec. 5-8 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The entire schedule may be viewed online. For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee soccer, follow @vol_soccer on X and Instagram.

Source: UT Sports

