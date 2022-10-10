CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.
|Low
|Medium
|High
|
|
|
Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated Oct 10, 2022):
Cheatham County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)
Davidson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)
Dickson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)
Maury County
Community Level: Low
Robertson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)
Rutherford County
Community Level: Low
Sumner County
Community Level: Low
Williamson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)
Wilson County
Community Level: Low
Related: Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count