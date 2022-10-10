CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.

Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated Oct 10, 2022):

Cheatham County

Community Level: Low

(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Davidson County

Community Level: Low

(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Dickson County

Community Level: Low

(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Maury County

Community Level: Low

Robertson County

Community Level: Low

(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Rutherford County

Community Level: Low

Sumner County

Community Level: Low

Williamson County

Community Level: Low

(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Wilson County

Community Level: Low

Related: Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count