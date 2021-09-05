In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

36 Upcoming Concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site. Here are 6 upcoming concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More

4Netflix Comes to Nashville Looking for Reality Stars

Last week, Netflix came to Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read more

Whispering Winds Fairview/Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Facebook

5Affordable Housing in Williamson County Hurt by Current Real Estate Market

Mayors from all over Williamson County recently addressed the issue of affordable housing in the county and their respective cities. Read More

6Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 3

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 2, 2021. Read More

7WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

810 Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend! Labor Day weekend marks the official end of summer. We’ve gathered up some events happening this long weekend. Enjoy the extra time with your friends and family.Here are things to do this weekend with the family. Read More

9Scammers Target Williamson County Businesses

Scammers are targeting Williamson County businesses again, and this time, the district is warning local businesses to be wary of a Texas-based company that claims to benefit schools. Read More

10Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More

