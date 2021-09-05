In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site. Here are 6 upcoming concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More
Last week, Netflix came to Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read more
Mayors from all over Williamson County recently addressed the issue of affordable housing in the county and their respective cities. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 2, 2021. Read More
Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More
It’s a holiday weekend! Labor Day weekend marks the official end of summer. We’ve gathered up some events happening this long weekend. Enjoy the extra time with your friends and family.Here are things to do this weekend with the family. Read More
Scammers are targeting Williamson County businesses again, and this time, the district is warning local businesses to be wary of a Texas-based company that claims to benefit schools. Read More
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More