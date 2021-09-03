FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.
FirstBank held its first performance with FGL’s Feeding Nashville event, which sold-out. Since that show, Counting Crows, Lady A, and Harry Connick Jr. have also performed at the inaugural season.
COVID-19 guidelines for the venue state they will disinfect all high-touch areas throughout the show. At this time, they are not requiring proof of vaccination unless specified by a tour.
6 Upcoming Concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater
1Sept 16 & Sept 17 – Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers bring their Remember This Tour to Franklin. The tour kicked off Aug. 20 at Las Vegas, Nevada’s Park Theater and closes Oct. 27 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
Those attending are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the concert date.
2Sept 21- TLC with Bone Thug-N-Harmony
The best-selling American female group of all time – TLC announce their 2021 ‘Celebration of CrazySexyCool’ National Tour beginning September 3rd in Alabama. The 18-city tour will see Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas performing selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release plus additional hits. The ’90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more. Joining TLC is Bone Thugs N’ Harmony plus special guests.
3Sept 29 – Santana
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this fall for the Blessings and Miracles tour.
Santana will perform high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also debut incredible new songs from a much-anticipated upcoming full-length album entitled Blessings and Miracles.
4Oct 1 – Nathaniel Rateliff
Bio from All Music: Nathaniel Rateliff is a striking, emotive tenor vocalist and songwriter whose work runs the gamut from simple folk and Americana to roots rock & roll to vintage rhythm & blues. He and his band the Night Sweats are based in Denver, Colorado. After fronting two earlier bands, Rateliff released a solo record on Rounder in 2010 entitled In Memory of Loss, as well as the independent offering Falling Faster Than You Can Run in 2013. Both records were acclaimed for their quiet, intensely personal songwriting and Americana sound. Rateliff had begun writing songs that required a band, so he formed the Night Sweats. Their rowdy retro sound was deeply influenced by vintage soul, R&B and gospel traditions, Van Morrison and the Band.
5Oct 10- H.E.R.
Three letters that need no explanation. Over the course of five years, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. has had an incredible journey, punctuated with inspiring projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status. But with any journey comes moments of reflection and absorbing everything that has transpired—from celebration to moments of uncertainty. With H.E.R.’s highly anticipated album Back of My Mind, she provides all of that and more, further solidifying her place as one of R&B’s young icons.
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, H.E.R. honed her craft at a very young age. From hitting the legendary Apollo Theater stage to early TV stardom all before the age of 13, H.E.R. had both the music and the star power within her and was a force from the start. At 14, she signed her first record deal with MBK Entertainment/RCA Records, though it was in 2016 when she emerged in H.E.R. full form. “It’s been a long, long journey,” H.E.R. expresses, “with many, many ups.”
Coming off of her recent two SOLD OUT shows at the Hollywood Bowl, this is a show you don’t want to miss!
6Oct. 11- Bush & Stone Temple Pilots
Two of the most legendary bands in rock – Bush and Stone Temple Pilots – announce they are teaming up for a co-headline tour and coming to FirstBank Amphitheater on October 11!
The multi-platinum bands will create an unforgettable night of music, with each group taking the stage in a different order of the revolving headline tour. Fans can expect a full set of music from both bands, playing some of the most iconic alternative rock hits in radio history.
The boutique amphitheater seats up to 7,500 concert attendees and also includes a spacious 1.5-acre plaza area for gathering, dining, and merchandise. The facility will also feature unique event lighting and large screen image amplification.
FirstBank Amphitheater is leading the way in sustainability with a plastic-free concession environment including infinitely recyclable aluminum water and beverage containers, and compostable packaging. Fans can also expect an elevated, chef-driven Southern menu that can be previewed on the venue website soon.
For more information about FirstBank Amphitheater, please visit FirstBankAmphitheater.com,