FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.

FirstBank held its first performance with FGL’s Feeding Nashville event, which sold-out. Since that show, Counting Crows, Lady A, and Harry Connick Jr. have also performed at the inaugural season.

COVID-19 guidelines for the venue state they will disinfect all high-touch areas throughout the show. At this time, they are not requiring proof of vaccination unless specified by a tour.

6 Upcoming Concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater