Centennial High to Host Annual Cheer and Dance Camp

Centennial High is giving future cheerleaders and dancers the opportunity to show their spirit on the field at the annual Cheer and Dance Youth Camp.

On October 2, kindergarten through eighth grade students will be able to learn from the CHS football cheer team, dance team and coaching staff. At the end of the day, campers will show off the cheer techniques and dance skills they learned at a performance showcase open to family and friends. The camp will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. when the showcase will begin.

To register, fill out the form and return it to Centennial High with the registration fee of $65. For more information, contact CHS dance coach Natalie Coffin.