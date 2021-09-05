Photo of the Day: September 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Arrington Vineyards. Co-owned by Country Music artist Kix Brooks, Arrington Vineyards is located just 25 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee. The beautiful 95 acre property includes 16 acres of vineyards, five tasting rooms, gorgeous views, shaded picnic areas, live music on weekends (April to November), and plenty of free parking. Arrington proudly produces and bottles 21 award-winning wines onsite.

Arrington Vineyards is located at 6211 Patton Road, Arrington. Learn more at https://www.arringtonvineyards.com.

