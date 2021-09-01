Netflix Comes to Nashville Looking for Reality Stars

Today, September 1st, Netflix will be at Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars.

Bridgestone Arena is located at 501 Broadway in downtown Nashville and the casting call takes place from 10 am – 4 pm. This is Netflix’s first casting call in Nashville.

You can even meet the Nashville organizers The Home Edit while you are there. The next stop on the tour will be New York City on September 5.

Shows they will be casting for include:

Love is Blind Nailed It Indian Matchmaking Roaring Twenties Too Hot To Handle Queer Eye Dream Home Makeover Get Organized with The Home Edit



Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

The American Barbeque Showdown

For those who can’t make it in person, you can submit an audition online here.