If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test.

Symptoms (provided by the CDC)

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Emergency warning signs include*

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Where to Get Tested

Williamson County Health Department

The Williamson County Health Department has two drive-through sites; one in Franklin and one in Fairview.

Locations:

Franklin Clinic

1324 W Main Street

Franklin, TN 37064

Phone Number: (615) 794-1542

Fairview Clinic

Location: 2629 Fairview Boulevard

Fairview, TN 37062

Phone Number: (615) 799-2389

What to Know:

Call prior to arriving

These clinics are drive-through sites

Williamson Co residency not a requirement to visit this site

Individuals should remain in their car; a nurse will come to your vehicle.

Hours: 9am – 3pm Monday – Friday, except for Good Friday

More info: http://williamsonready.net/276/Health-Department-Assessment-and-Testing

Vanderbilt Health

Vanderbilt has numerous walk-in clinics in Williamson County providing COVID-19 tests to Vanderbilt patients and employees.

Locations:

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Spring Hill, 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, Cool Springs, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Nolensville, 940 Oldham Drive

What to Know:

Call (888) 312-0847 prior to visiting a clinic (this number is answered seven days a week, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Central Time). You will be told next steps based on your symptoms, known exposure to someone with COVID-19, and other information.

prior to visiting a clinic (this number is answered seven days a week, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Central Time). You will be told next steps based on your symptoms, known exposure to someone with COVID-19, and other information. Important Note: At this time, VUMC clinicians will not assess patients for COVID-19 who are not exhibiting symptoms of new onset cough (within the past 7 days) and shortness of breath, with or without fever.

For clinics outside of Williamson County, click here.

American Family Care Clinic Spring Hill

American Family Care (AFC) clinics are now offering rapid testing using the Abbott ID Now testing equipment at its Spring Hill clinic.

Location: 2070 Wall St

Spring Hill, TN 37174

615-436-0098

What to Know:

AFC Spring Hill is conducting tests by appointment only

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, click here to fill out the form.

Patients will get results in 5 – 15 minutes with the Abbott ID Now test