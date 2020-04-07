If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test.
Symptoms (provided by the CDC)
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Emergency warning signs include*
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Where to Get Tested
Williamson County Health Department
The Williamson County Health Department has two drive-through sites; one in Franklin and one in Fairview.
Locations:
Franklin Clinic
1324 W Main Street
Franklin, TN 37064
Phone Number: (615) 794-1542
Fairview Clinic
Location: 2629 Fairview Boulevard
Fairview, TN 37062
Phone Number: (615) 799-2389
What to Know:
- Call prior to arriving
- These clinics are drive-through sites
- Williamson Co residency not a requirement to visit this site
- Individuals should remain in their car; a nurse will come to your vehicle.
- Hours: 9am – 3pm Monday – Friday, except for Good Friday
- More info: http://williamsonready.net/276/Health-Department-Assessment-and-Testing
Vanderbilt Health
Vanderbilt has numerous walk-in clinics in Williamson County providing COVID-19 tests to Vanderbilt patients and employees.
Locations:
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Spring Hill, 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, Cool Springs, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Nolensville, 940 Oldham Drive
What to Know:
- Call (888) 312-0847 prior to visiting a clinic (this number is answered seven days a week, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Central Time). You will be told next steps based on your symptoms, known exposure to someone with COVID-19, and other information.
- Important Note: At this time, VUMC clinicians will not assess patients for COVID-19 who are not exhibiting symptoms of new onset cough (within the past 7 days) and shortness of breath, with or without fever.
For clinics outside of Williamson County, click here.
American Family Care Clinic Spring Hill
American Family Care (AFC) clinics are now offering rapid testing using the Abbott ID Now testing equipment at its Spring Hill clinic.
Location: 2070 Wall St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
615-436-0098
What to Know:
- AFC Spring Hill is conducting tests by appointment only
- To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, click here to fill out the form.
- Patients will get results in 5 – 15 minutes with the Abbott ID Now test