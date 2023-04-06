Carrie Underwood to Perform at ‘A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School’

Update: April 6, 2023
Carrie Underwood has been added as a performer for the event.
Original story
Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Taking place on Wednesday, April 12th at Belmont University’s Fisher Center, tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 5th. Find tickets here.
Join in and add your voice to honor the victims and their families, the church, staff, and the first responders. Hosted by Annie F. Downs (Author/Speaker), an extraordinary group of Nashville-based artists have gathered to lend their voices and talents in support.
All proceeds go to benefit The Covenant School, a 501c3.
Artists confirmed to perform:
Chris Tomlin
Colony House
Dave Barnes
Drew Holcomb
Ellie Holcomb
Ketch Secor
Lady A
Mat Kearney
Matt Maher
Natalie Hemby
Sixpence None the Richer
Stephanie and Nathan Chapman
The Warren Brothers
Thomas Rhett
Trent Dabbs
Tyler Hubbard
Brett Taylor
Luke Laird
Sandra McCracken
Dwan Hill
Jasmine Mullen
Sarah Kroger