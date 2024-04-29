New Music this Week- April 29, 2024

7 MacKenzie Porter

MacKenzie Porter’s sound knows no borders. Today, she continues to shine with impactful lyrics and mesmerizing vocals on her long-awaited Big Loud Records debut, Nobody’s Born With A Broken Heart, out now.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me. I’m so excited to put out the perfect group of songs to represent who I am,” Porter shares. “Each one of these songs is a part of me. I’ve been heartbroken more times than I can count, but that’s made me who I am today and I’m proud to be living my life with enough bravery to take chances. This album is a testament to those chances, and to the beauty of putting all my pieces – broken or not – back together.”

Take a listen here.