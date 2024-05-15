Celebrate Graduation in Style at Brentwood Place Shopping Center

As the school year comes to an end, the air is abuzz with excitement and anticipation as graduates embark on the next chapter of their lives. At Brentwood Place Shopping Center, we’re gearing up to celebrate this significant milestone in style!

With an array of shops and eateries catering to every need, from finding the perfect outfit to indulging in delicious sweet treats and arranging for catering, Brentwood Place is your one-stop destination for all things graduation. Whether shopping for gifts, planning a party, or simply looking to treat yourself after years of hard work, Brentwood Place has everything you need to make this momentous occasion truly special.

Find the Perfect Outfit at J. Crew Factory

Elevate your graduation day style with a visit to J. Crew Factory. Known for its timeless yet fashion-forward apparel, J. Crew offers a curated selection of garments perfect for any graduate this season. Whether you are walking across the stage or celebrating with loved ones afterward, J. Crew has you covered with a variety of options, ranging from sophisticated dresses to tailored suits. With an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, J. Crew ensures that your graduation fit looks impeccable and reflects your unique personality and style.

Treat Your Graduate to Crumbl Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes

Celebrate your graduate’s achievements with irresistible treats from Crumbl Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Whether you’re looking for a sweet surprise to congratulate your graduate or planning a memorable graduation party, both stores offer an array of delicious options to satisfy any craving.

Indulge in Crumbl’s rotating selection of freshly baked cookies or bundt cakes in all flavors and sizes from Nothing Bundt Cakes to treat your graduate to a decadent dessert experience they won’t soon forget. Additionally, both Crumbl and Nothing Bundt Cakes offer catering options, perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your graduation event. Your guests will be impressed with the assortment of delectable cookies or stunning bundt cakes on display.

Cater Your Celebration with McAlister’s Deli

Make your graduation party even more deliciously memorable with catering from McAlister’s Deli. Acclaimed for their hearty sandwiches, fresh salads, and delectable desserts, McAlister’s offers a diverse catering menu that can accommodate any size gathering and cater to a wide range of tastes. Whether you’re hosting a small family get-together or a large celebration, McAlister’s makes it easy to serve crowd-pleasing flavors without the hassle.

Choose from a variety of sandwich trays, dessert platters, mac & cheese, nacho bars, or even breakfast boxes. With McAlister’s Deli, you can enjoy the festivities and focus on your graduate’s big day, knowing the food is cared for with taste and convenience in mind. Check out McAlister’s catering menu today!

Brentwood Place Shopping Center

The end of the school year is the perfect time to head over to Brentwood Place and celebrate your graduate. With plenty of restaurants, shops, and service centers in one convenient location, you’ll find everything you need to make this moment memorable.

J. CREW FACTORY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 202B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: (629) 258-9831

CRUMBL COOKIES

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 140A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: (615) 267-3161

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 906D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-617-2418

MCALISTER’S DELI

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-221-4680

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email