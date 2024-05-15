WCS Recognizes Military-Bound Graduates



Williamson County Schools celebrated the young men and women who pledged to join the United States Armed Forces at the 2024 Military Recognition Ceremony held May 7.

“We want to celebrate and thank our students who have made the commitment to serve in the various branches of the United States Armed Forces,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are so proud of you, and we are honored to have played a role in your preparation for your next steps. We wish these students all the best.”

This year, 34 students were recognized during the ceremony.

Air Force Academy

Kalina Vikre, Ravenwood High

Jack Meyer, Ravenwood High

Air Force

James Rayfield, Summit High

Adam Montgomery, Summit High

Ty Alexander Franzoy, Independence High

Army ROTC

Ridge Boehms, Franklin High

Elle Case, Franklin High

Simeon Petrounov, Franklin High

Andrew Phillips, Franklin High

John Blomberg, Ravenwood High

Emma Rayl, Ravenwood High

Jenna Reiter, Ravenwood High

Army

Michael Maguire, Fairview High

Henry Sterling, Brentwood High

Caedmon Holland, Franklin High

Jacob McCarthy, Franklin High

Owen McCarthy, Franklin High

Samuel Tucker Hokrein, Independence High

Aaron Perry, Franklin High

West Point

Maximilian Dohring, Centennial High

TN Army National Guard

Deshaun Shanklin, Centennial High

Tyler Casillas, Page High

Marine Corp

Cole Poynor, Franklin High

AD Marines

Sam Kellen, Page High

US Merchant Marine Acd

Gavin Smith, Page High

Navy

Weston Pape, Fairview High

Charles Dover, Summit High

Tre Sandager, Independence High

Ty Sandager, Independence High

Lucas Nieves, Nolensville High

Evan Pickering, Independence High

US Naval Academy

Isabella McCutchan, Centennial High

Navy ROTC

Caroline Young, Franklin High

Navy Reserves

Lydia Taylor, Page High

Source: WCS InFocus

