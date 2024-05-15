WCS Recognizes Military-Bound Graduates

Williamson County Schools celebrated the young men and women who pledged to join the United States Armed Forces at the 2024 Military Recognition Ceremony held May 7.

“We want to celebrate and thank our students who have made the commitment to serve in the various branches of the United States Armed Forces,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are so proud of you, and we are honored to have played a role in your preparation for your next steps. We wish these students all the best.”

This year, 34 students were recognized during the ceremony.

Air Force Academy

  • Kalina Vikre, Ravenwood High
  • Jack Meyer, Ravenwood High

Air Force

  • James Rayfield, Summit High
  • Adam Montgomery, Summit High
  • Ty Alexander Franzoy, Independence High

Army ROTC

  • Ridge Boehms, Franklin High
  • Elle Case, Franklin High
  • Simeon Petrounov, Franklin High
  • Andrew Phillips, Franklin High
  • John Blomberg, Ravenwood High
  • Emma Rayl, Ravenwood High
  • Jenna Reiter, Ravenwood High

Army

  • Michael Maguire, Fairview High
  • Henry Sterling, Brentwood High
  • Caedmon Holland, Franklin High
  • Jacob McCarthy, Franklin High
  • Owen McCarthy, Franklin High
  • Samuel Tucker Hokrein, Independence High
  • Aaron Perry, Franklin High

West Point

  • Maximilian Dohring, Centennial High

TN Army National Guard

  • Deshaun Shanklin, Centennial High
  • Tyler Casillas, Page High

Marine Corp

  • Cole Poynor, Franklin High

AD Marines

  • Sam Kellen, Page High

US Merchant Marine Acd

  • Gavin Smith, Page High

Navy

  • Weston Pape, Fairview High
  • Charles Dover, Summit High
  • Tre Sandager, Independence High
  • Ty Sandager, Independence High
  • Lucas Nieves, Nolensville High
  • Evan Pickering, Independence High

US Naval Academy

  • Isabella McCutchan, Centennial High

Navy ROTC

  • Caroline Young, Franklin High

Navy Reserves

  • Lydia Taylor, Page High

