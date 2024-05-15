Franklin Restaurant Culaccino to Open in Nashville

Frank Pullara, executive chef and owner of Culaccino, a local gem for authentic Italian cuisine, and Southwest Value Partners, the developer of Nashville Yards, announced an agreement to open a second location of Culaccino at Nashville Yards. Culaccino is expected to open its doors at Nashville Yards in Summer 2025 and will be Pullara’s third restaurant in the area.

“We are excited to venture into the vibrant Nashville market and extend our presence with a prime Nashville Yards location,” said Pullara. “This expansion presents us with a wonderful opportunity to introduce our menu to guests who are seeking an authentic taste of Italy in the heart of Music City.”

Culaccino will be located at the corner of Commerce and 9th Avenue North on the ground floor of The Emory residential tower. The approximately 6,700 square foot space will feature more than 20-foot ceilings and a large, covered patio that wraps the corner of the building. The northern portion of the patio will face the entrance to The Pinnacle, the development’s 4,500-capacity live music venue, making it the perfect place for dinner and a drink before a show.

“Culaccino is a local culinary treasure – the food, atmosphere, and service are all top-notch, and it is easy to see how they have built such a loyal following in Franklin,” said Cary Mack, managing partner of Southwest Value Partners. “Their dedication to quality and passion for hospitality perfectly aligns with our standard for Nashville Yards, and they will be a great addition to the neighborhood. Whether it is for a business lunch, happy hour, or elegant Italian dinner, Culaccino is sure to leave a lasting impression.”

Guests at Culaccino can expect to find menu favorites including artisan, scratch made pasta dishes like the Ravioli (veal shoulder, bone marrow, robiola, butter sauce, sangiovese reduction and sorrel), comforting appetizers like Nonna’s Lentil Soup (pastina, aromatic vegetables, san marzano tomato and pecorino) and 72-hour fermented woodfired pizzas like the L’Agnello Sacro (lamb sausage, smoked eggplant, goat cheese, scallion, fresno chili). As for libations, a thoughtful cocktail menu complements the hearty food options with standout seasonal drinks like the Cula Weather (Franklin Distillery Vodka, Culaccino’s Limoncello, honey, prosecco) and the D Smoke & Mirrors (Mi Campo Blanco, La Luna Mezcal, coconut, lemon, cucumber, basil, fresno chili).

Leasing at The Emory and The Everett, the two residential towers at Nashville Yards together offering more than 650 residences, will begin this summer with the first move-ins set for November 2024. The spacious residences are marked by thoughtful design, spectacular downtown views, and a variety of high-end amenities, including custom kitchen cabinetry, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, dine-in islands, spa-grade bathrooms, customizable closets, and more. The two buildings will also offer a variety of luxury features, including a pool, fitness center, game room, resident bar, co-working space, rooftop dog park, and golf simulator.

Currently, you can find Culaccino in historic downtown Franklin at 104 E Main St

Franklin.

