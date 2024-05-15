WithCo Cocktails is Now Available at Walmart

Nashville-based beverage company WithCo Cocktails is announcing that their non-alcoholic cocktail mixes are available in over 1,500 Walmart stores nationwide. Made with fresh juices and real botanicals, the launch brings three of WithCo’s signature blends to Walmart shelves—the Ellis Old Fashioned, Agave Margarita and the Bouquet. WithCo has consciously crafted each bottle free of additives, concentrates or natural flavoring and the non-alcoholic mixes “can be enjoyed individually or accompanied by spirits to craft a seamless cocktail” (Forbes). For more information or to find a Walmart that carries WithCo near you, visit WithCoCocktails.com.

WithCo’s Ellis Old Fashioned boasts the richness of Madagascar whole bean vanilla, the complexity of Angostura Bitters, a hint of orange, and a touch of cinnamon. This timeless blend pairs perfectly with whiskey, bourbon, tequila añejo, or mezcal. For those seeking a non-alcoholic option, the Ellis Old Fashioned beautifully complements any non-alcoholic whiskey.

Crafted with smooth agave nectar, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a dash of orange oil, the Agave Margarita mix harmonizes flawlessly with your preferred tequila or mezcal. Simply shake with ice, garnish with a lime wedge, and savor the experience. For a non-alcoholic alternative, shake the Agave Margarita with ice, pour into a glass, and finish with soda water or non-alcoholic tequila.

Completing the lineup is the Bouquet, a captivating concoction marrying the fragrant notes of lavender, the zing of fresh lemon juice, and the delicate essence of dried rose petals. This sophisticated blend can be paired with gin, vodka, tequila, or even champagne, making it the perfect choice for a bubbly brunch cocktail. For those opting for a non-alcoholic version, simply shake the Bouquet with ice, pour into a glass, top with soda water, and garnish with a lemon wedge.

WithCo is based in Nashville, Tennessee and was founded by Joshua Ellis and Bradley Ryan. Guided by their vision and supported by a dedicated team, they have recently partnered with Grammy-nominated country artist Dierks Bentley to further enhance their commitment to excellence and innovation.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email