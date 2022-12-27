Brentwood Special Election Early Voting Begins Today

Brentwood, Tenn. – Early voting for the City of Brentwood’s Special Election to fill one open seat on the City Commission begins today, December 27. Early voting runs through January 7. Citizens are encouraged to vote early at the Williamson County Election Commission Office located at 405 Downs Boulevard in Franklin. There will be no early voting on December 30 and January 2 due to holiday office closures. From January 3-7, 2023, early voting will also be held in Brentwood at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road. Hours for early voting are regular business hours from 8am to 5pm.

The Williamson County Election Commission will conduct the special election on January 12, 2023. The vacancy is due to the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson, who pass away earlier this year. Her term was set to end in May 2025. The candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the special election will serve the remainder of Commissioner Smithson’s term.

The Brentwood City Commission is made up of seven people elected to make policy decisions for Brentwood City government. Each of the seven commissioners serve as an elected representative of the entire city for four-year terms. The City Commissioners appoint the Mayor and Vice Mayor for two-year terms. The Commissioners enact ordinances and serve on various City boards. The City Commission meets twice a month for regularly scheduled meetings at 7pm at Brentwood City Hall located at 5211 Maryland Way. The last meeting for 2022 is set for Monday, December 12.

To see who currently holds elected office in the City of Brentwood, you can visit this page.