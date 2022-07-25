Brentwood City Commissioner Regina Smithson Passes Away

It is with great sadness that the City of Brentwood and the Board of Commissioners acknowledge the passing of Commissioner Regina Smithson. She passed on Saturday, July 23 at her home.

Commissioner Smithson served on the Board of Commissioners for over 30 years, including terms as Vice-Mayor and Mayor. During her time as a commissioner, she served on the Planning Commission, Sister Cities Board, Park Board, Environmental Board, Historic Commission, and most recently the Library Board. She had a great love for Brentwood and touched many lives across the community. Her influence on the character and quality of life of Brentwood will be felt for generations to come.

Her love for Brentwood was only surpassed by her love for her family, including her late husband John, her daughters Kim and Cynthia along with their husbands Steve and Hunter, her son Laird and his wife Sidney, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. On behalf of the entire Brentwood community, we express our condolences and offer our prayers of comfort to Regina’s family.