6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week, July 25, 2022

2 Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

photo from Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

Thursday, July 28th, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

‘Dexter’ star Micheal C. Hall’s band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week.

This tour follows the release of their 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING. Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum has been described as a swirl of David Bowie’s experimental glam rock, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave music, and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

Buy tickets here.