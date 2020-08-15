Brentwood Library: Visions of Water, Jewelry Gems Greet August Art Lovers

John P. Holt Brentwood Library patrons will have the opportunity to view natural elements in a new way in August thanks to the Friends of the Brentwood Library’s monthly art exhibits. This month’s exhibits feature photographers capturing the subject of water in unique ways as well as jewelers who use gemstones and silver to make works of art that can be worn. During the month of August, the library’s Gallery Wall will be dedicated to the work of the Brentwood Photography Group, while the Showcase Display will be home to custom made jewelry from Larry and Deborah Drake, of Boulder Park Gems.

The exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours.

August Gallery Artist: The Brentwood Photography Group

The gallery will be filled with stunning photographs from the Brentwood Photography Group this month. The group encourages and promotes the growth of its members’ photographic skills through education, exhibitions, and fellowship. Membership is open to anyone in the greater Nashville area, whether young or old, beginner or experienced photographer.

The exhibit’s theme is water. Patrons will find an amazing, diverse body of work inspired by this simple theme, which emphasizes the artistic possibilities of photography.

You can find out more about the organization here: https://brentwoodphotographygroup.org/

August Showcase Artists: Larry and Deborah Drake

In the showcase, we welcome Larry and Deborah Drake from Boulder Park Gems. Larry and

Deborah have been active in the Middle Tennessee Gem and Mineral Society since 2010, as both students and teachers. They love to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry starting with rough stone and ending with beautifully shaped cabochons and gems set in silver, often with filigree surrounds. Deborah also creates wire-wrapped bracelets and chainmaille.

They regularly present their creations at craft fairs and festivals around the country. They are members of the Tennessee Craft Midstate Chapter, and, in 2019, received a Merit Award at that organization’s spring craft fair.

You can see more of Larry and Deobrah’s work on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Boulder-Park-Gems-490018761093602

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

If you are an artist interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, please contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at [email protected]

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.