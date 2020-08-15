Tucker’s House Hosts Virtual Event Saturday

Tucker’s House is hosting a virtual event Saturday, August 15th, raising funds so the non profit can continue on its mission of serving children and young adults with disabilities.

The event is called Tunes for Tucker’s House “Mask”querade. The virtual event will take place via Facebook Live.

Tucker’s House funding has drastically decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Middle Tennessee tornadoes. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, they have lost the ability to hold their quarterly fundraisers resulting in a 30% loss of funding. Tunes for Tucker’s House is Tucker’s House’s largest fundraiser of the year, and Tucker’s House is taking it virtually. Like so many non for profits, Tucker’s House needs the support of the community more than ever.

Tucker’s House serves the Middle Tennessee area, home to cutting-edge pediatric medical facilities that draw families to our community from all over the country. Families of children and young adults with special needs make this area home to be close to this excellent medical care for their children. Many of these families live in homes that are ill-equipped and even unsafe for their children. There is a profound and unending need in our community for these families to have access to the resources they need to make their homes safe, accessible, and inclusive. Unfortunately, many of these families can’t afford the cost of these modifications. Not only is this unsafe for the child, but also for all caregivers, who are repeatedly lifting, carrying, and transferring their growing child. Most caregivers, who are the primary caregivers for the child’s entire life, experience chronic pain, and injuries of their own.

Pediatric Physical Therapist, Sandra Zaccari, says, “I see the challenges these families face every day for their children to perform activities of daily living. An inadequate home multiplies the challenges, both physically and emotionally. Tucker’s House is helping meet a profound and everlasting need in our community. The home retrofits that Tucker’s House does for these families are truly life- changing!”

For more information, please visit https://tuckershouse.kindful.com/e/tunes-for-tuckers-house-mask-quarade or www.tuckershouse.org.