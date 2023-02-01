Brentwood House Fire Results in One Fatality and One Critical Injury

Brentwood, TN (February 1, 2023)—Officials say an overnight house fire in the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision claimed one life and left another in critical condition.

The initial 911 call came from inside the home, and a second from a cell phone user who alerted emergency dispatchers of the fire. Brentwood Fire & Rescue (BFRD) and Brentwood Police (BPD) departments responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. Fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

“The fire had obviously been burning for an extended period prior to being reported,” said BFRD Fire Marshal Jeff Pender.

Almost immediately, a female resident was discovered near the front door and quickly removed through the efforts of BFRD crews and a BPD officer. She was taken outside where she underwent medical intervention by BFRD and Williamson Emergency Medical Services (WEMS).

A second resident, a male, was also located and received medical attention. Both occupants were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The male is still listed in critical condition. Unfortunately, the female succumbed to her injuries.

One BPD officer was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, and a BFRD officer received a burn to his hand. Both were transported to the emergency room at Williamson Medical Center, treated and released. These officers were part of the initial rescue attempt. A second firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time by the BFRD, BPD, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Investigators will be on scene for most of the day.

More information will be released as it becomes available.