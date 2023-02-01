Search Continues for Teen Escapee from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike

Update: Escapee Brett Webb, 14, was taken into custody this morning in Robertson County. He has been returned to Nashville. Efforts continue to locate the second escapee, Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17.

Officers continue to search for two teens who Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy at 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, reportedly gained access to keys to unlock the door to their detention area and then climbed over a wall to leave the facility. Police were notified approximately one hour later.

Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after his May 2022 arrest in South Nashville for carjacking. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, who has out of county charges, is six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.