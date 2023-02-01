Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Nashville Most wanted
Photos from Nashville Police

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.

Nashville’s Top Most Wanted

Juan Hernandez
DOB: 7/1/1980
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony

Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

1. Juan Hernandez
DOB: 7/1/1980
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony
Last seen in Unknown.

2. Anthony D. Spicer Jr.
DOB: 5/5/1996
Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2
Last seen in Unknown.

3. Angel Gonzalez
DOB: 8/10/1985
Wanted for Rape of a Child x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 x2
Last seen in Madison

4. Ricky Johnson
DOB: 4/18/1984
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last seen unknown

5. Keesean T. Campbell
DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage

6. Brandon G. Martin
DOB: 11/21/1980
Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent
Last seen in the Madison area

7. Timothy Stanfield
DOB: 10/4/1966
Wanted for Rape- Force or Coercion x2, Aggravated Sexual Battery
Last Seen Unknown

8. Joe De Leon
DOB: 6/9/2001
Wanted for Homicide- Criminal
Last seen unknown

9. Marlon D. Lewis
Wanted for Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Especially Aggravated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen unknown

10. John L. Sullivan
DOB: 4/10/1982
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon, Assault, Aggravated- Strangulation, Weapon- Felon in Possession- Firearm, Contraband in Penal Institution- Weapon
Last seen unknown

If arrested please notify Officer Corteze Armstrong (corteze.armstrong@Nashville.gov) at the Criminal Warrants Division, subject needs to be deleted from Facebook.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here