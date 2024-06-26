Brentwood City Commission Approves Budget for 2024-25 Fiscal Year

During its June 24 meeting, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners approved the city’s $108 million budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The vote came after the city hosted three public hearings in May and June, allowing the community to comment on the budget.
“It is a balanced budget and does not require a tax increase to fund,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said.
For the 34th year in a row, the city will maintain the same effective tax rate at 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. This continued rate – one of the lowest in the state for a full-service city – will take effect on July 1.
To view the full city budget, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/finance/annual-budget.
During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners voted to allocate the budget’s educational funds as follows:
$62,400 to Brentwood High School.
$62,400 to Ravenwood High School.
$15,600 to Brentwood Middle School.
$15,600 to Sunset Middle School.
$15,600 to Woodland Middle School.
$10,400 to Jordan Elementary School.
$10,400 to Lipscomb Elementary School.
$10,400 to Scales Elementary School.
$10,400 to Crockett Elementary School.
$10,400 Edmondson Elementary School.
$10,400 to Kenrose Elementary School.
$10,400 to Sunset Elementary School.
The Commissioners also allocated:
$50,000 to the Fifty Forward Martin Center.
$13,000 to the YMCA.
$21,000 to the Brentwood Ball Club.
$18,000 to the Brentwood Blaze.
$3,250 to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.
$10,000 to Williamson Inc.
$10,000 to Brentwood Up
