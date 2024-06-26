Brentwood City Commission Approves Budget for 2024-25 Fiscal Year

During its June 24 meeting, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners approved the city’s $108 million budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The vote came after the city hosted three public hearings in May and June, allowing the community to comment on the budget.

“It is a balanced budget and does not require a tax increase to fund,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said.

For the 34th year in a row, the city will maintain the same effective tax rate at 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. This continued rate – one of the lowest in the state for a full-service city – will take effect on July 1.

To view the full city budget, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/finance/annual-budget.

During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners voted to allocate the budget’s educational funds as follows:

$62,400 to Brentwood High School.

$62,400 to Ravenwood High School.

$15,600 to Brentwood Middle School.

$15,600 to Sunset Middle School.

$15,600 to Woodland Middle School.

$10,400 to Jordan Elementary School.

$10,400 to Lipscomb Elementary School.

$10,400 to Scales Elementary School.

$10,400 to Crockett Elementary School.

$10,400 Edmondson Elementary School.

$10,400 to Kenrose Elementary School.

$10,400 to Sunset Elementary School.

The Commissioners also allocated:

$50,000 to the Fifty Forward Martin Center.

$13,000 to the YMCA.

$21,000 to the Brentwood Ball Club.

$18,000 to the Brentwood Blaze.

$3,250 to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

$10,000 to Williamson Inc.

$10,000 to Brentwood Up

