Brentwood-Based BELL Construction Hires Rick Bruining as Justice Division Project Executive

Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that Rick Bruining has joined the firm as Project Executive in the company’s Justice Division.

Bruining joins BELL with over 35 years of construction industry experience, with the past 21 years devoted exclusively to the justice sector. Prior to joining BELL, Bruining served as Senior Project Manager for Barton Malow Builders on the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. His previous experience included positions as agency construction manager, construction administration, detention equipment contractor, general contractor and construction manager at risk. He has worked on local, federal, state and private projects.

In his role as Project Executive, Bruining will be responsible for overseeing projects and clients across the local and regional justice market, as well as growing BELL’s portfolio of justice projects.

“Rick’s track record of building strong client relationships and deep knowledge of all types of justice and detention facilities will help us continue to build on our growing portfolio of justice facility experience,” said Keith Pyle, president of BELL Construction. “With more than three decades of relevant experience, Rick is poised to make an immediate impact on our business, offer expert oversight on projects and provide clients with superior results.”

BELL’s Justice Division has worked on several significant facilities across the Southeast, including the Bedford County Justice Complex in Shelbyville, Tenn., Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) complex in downtown Nashville, Coffee County Jail in Manchester, Tenn., Murfreesboro Police Headquarters in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and the McRae Correctional Facility in McRae-Helena, Georgia.

About BELL Construction

BELL Construction is the leading construction company in the Southeast providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services across multiple sectors, including hospitality, office and transportation. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, BELL Construction has led over 1,000 construction projects. Headquartered just south of Nashville in Brentwood, Tenn., BELL has significantly contributed to the evolution of the area’s skyline and many of its iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit www. bellconstructioncompany.com.