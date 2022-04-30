Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 25, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 24 – 29, 2022.

Lineup Revealed for CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced another exciting lineup, this time for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater.

Learn About the General Jackson's New Dinner Cruise Show The General Jackson Showboat, one of Gaylord Opryland Resort's most popular attractions for the past 37 years, is offering new entertainment for guests.

Game Terminal to Host Nashville's First and Only Arcade Beer Festival Game Terminal will host this event with over 20 local breweries, 136 free arcade games, 94 pinball machines, and more.

6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – April 25, 2022 One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!).

Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15 The Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Arrests Dickson Man on Child Sex Abuse Charges Members of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Eli Jarrad McCord, 23, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment.

Actor Gary Sinise Announced His Foundation Will Move From California to Middle Tennessee The Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders and their families through supportive programs, has announced they are moving to middle Tennessee.

Columbia Man Drags and Runs Over Franklin Police in Scary Video Two Franklin Police Officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over.

Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Keeping it Local We have searched high and low to compile a list of gifts that will suit moms of all kinds.

City of Springfield Hires First Tourism Coordinator The City of Springfield has announced a new Tourism Coordinator for the city.

Early Voting Took Place This Week, Election Day May 3 Early voting took place this week in Robertson County's primary elections. The last day to participate in early voting was April 28th. Election Day is May 3, 2022.

MTSU Honors 75 Retiring Employees for Years of Service to Students and the Campus Community The employees gathered April 6 for a special retirement reception in the Student Union Ballroom, where University Provost Mark Byrnes praised their careers at every level of service.

Smyrna Police Department Continues to Investigate Fatal Crash Smyrna Police Department (SPD) and Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US-41/North Lowry Street and Jefferson Pike.

$100,000 Powerball Winner in Murfreesboro A Powerball player in Murfreesboro won big last week from the Tennessee Cash drawing.

Have You Ever Seen A Concert in a Cave? Check Out These 16 Upcoming Shows at The Caverns

The Caverns draws music fans from all over the world. Live music inside a cave, it's a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back to The Caverns time and again for "The Greatest Show Under Earth."

Sumner Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Sumner County. Check out these 5 events.