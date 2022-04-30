Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 25, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 24 – 29, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Learn About the General Jackson’s New Dinner Cruise Show
The General Jackson Showboat, one of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s most popular attractions for the past 37 years, is offering new entertainment for guests. Read more.
-
Steven Wiggins Sentenced To Life In Federal Prison for Death of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sergeant
Steven J. Wiggins, 33, of Dickson, Tennessee, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to life in prison. Read more.
-
Lineup Revealed for CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater
With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced another exciting lineup, this time for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – April 25, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.
-
Game Terminal to Host Nashville’s First and Only Arcade Beer Festival
Game Terminal will host this event with over 20 local breweries, 136 free arcade games, 94 pinball machines, and more. Read more.
-
Nashville Wellness Fest Returns to The Nashville Fairgrounds with a Whole Day of Healthy Activities
Nashville’s biggest Health and Wellness Fest is back, with a whole day of engaging and fun, and healthy activities. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Steven Wiggins Sentenced To Life In Federal Prison
Wiggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 on carjacking and firearms violations which resulted in the death of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sergeant Daniel Baker on May 30, 2018. Read more.
-
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Dickson Man on Child Sex Abuse Charges
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Eli Jarrad McCord, 23, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment. Read more.
-
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Columbia Man Drags and Runs Over Franklin Police in Scary Video
Two Franklin Police Officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over. Read more.
-
Actor Gary Sinise Announced His Foundation Will Move From California to Middle Tennessee
The Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders and their families through supportive programs, has announced they are moving to middle Tennessee. Read more.
-
Learn About the General Jackson’s New Dinner Cruise Show
In March, the showboat debuted a brand-new evening dinner cruise show called Rollin’ on the River. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Early Voting Took Place This Week, Election Day May 3
Early voting took place this week in Robertson County’s primary elections. The last day to participate in early voting was April 28th. Election Day is May 3, 2022. Read more.
-
City of Springfield Hires First Tourism Coordinator
The City of Springfield has announced a new Tourism Coordinator for the city. Read more.
-
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Keeping it Local
We have searched high and low to compile a list of gifts that will suit moms of all kinds. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
$100,000 Powerball Winner in Murfreesboro
A Powerball player in Murfreesboro won big last week from the Tennessee Cash drawing. Read more.
-
Smyrna Police Department Continues to Investigate Fatal Crash
Smyrna Police Department (SPD) and Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US-41/North Lowry Street and Jefferson Pike. Read more.
-
MTSU Honors 75 Retiring Employees for Years of Service to Students and the Campus Community
The employees gathered April 6 for a special retirement reception in the Student Union Ballroom, where University Provost Mark Byrnes praised their careers at every level of service. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Have You Ever Seen A Concert in a Cave? Check Out These 16 Upcoming Shows at The Caverns
The Caverns draws music fans from all over the world. Live music inside a cave, it’s a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back to The Caverns time and again for “The Greatest Show Under Earth.” Read more.
-
Sumner Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Sumner County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
-
Square Fest 2022 Returns to Historic Downtown Gallatin in April
Gallatin’s Annual Square Fest is held on the last Saturday in April of each year. The event includes arts and crafts, live entertainment, a kid’s area, and food vendors from throughout the mid-south. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Check Out Over 70 Photos of the 2022 Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin
The 38th Annual Main Street Festival took place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. Read more.
-
Over 30 Food Trucks Scheduled for Franklin’s Eat the Street Festival, Full Lineup Announced
Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park this May with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.
-
Williamson County High Schools Remain Among Nation’s Best
Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Pilot Company Launches $1 Billion Initiative to Upgrade the Experience of Travel
With this $1 billion investment in its stores, Pilot Company is renewing its commitment to being the industry’s leading network of travel centers in both size and experience. Read more.
-
Wilson Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
-
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone. Read more.