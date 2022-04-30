Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles From This Week – April 26th

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/20/22 to 04/26/22).

Here are a few highlights this week.

The Batman is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is the show Better Call Saul.

Moon Knight (Disney+), All the Old Knives (Prime Video), and Anatomy of a Scandal also made the top 5.

New on the list is Barry at #10.

The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.

Here are the top ten streaming titles.