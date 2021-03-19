Big Bad Breakfast to Open Soon in Franklin

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast will open soon in Franklin. The Fresh Hospitality restaurant concept plans to open in April.

We first reported in February 2020 that Big Bad Breakfast would open in Franklin. Now, the breakfast joint is under construction at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station, where currently Waldo’s Chicken, Vui’s Kitchen and Athenian Nail Spa are open at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station.

“We are so excited to come to Franklin and plan on opening in April,” says Kirsten Braden, General Manager.

Big Bad Breakfast is hiring for multiple positions including servers, hosts, cashiers, food runners, line cooks, prep cooks, and dishwashers. Those interested in employment should send resumes or inquiries to [email protected]

The breakfast to lunch spot has seven locations. Big Bad Breakfast opened a Nashville location on Charlotte Avenue at the end of 2019. In talking about the Franklin location, Braden stated there may be a few additions to the menu as they plan to cater to Williamson County.

On the menu, you will find items like in-house cured bacon, skillet meals and made fresh daily biscuits, you won’t leave this spot hungry.

About Big Bad Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast began in Oxford, Mississippi by James Beard award-winning chef John Currence, who combines his New Orleans background with his Southern roots to make breakfast the most important meal of the day.

Currence was born and raised in New Orleans, where food is, “as much a part of life as air or water,” says John on the Big Bad Breakfast website.

Big Bad Breakfast is about more than offering great food choices to its patrons; it’s about giving people a taste of Currence’s childhood.

“But more than anything, I wanted to recapture the flavors of my childhood memory. Things don’t taste the same now with the degree of processing and preservatives/stabilizers added to food,” says Currence. “I wanted people to taste the flavors of my grandfather’s patty sausage and my great grandmother’s biscuits. So that’s exactly what we did,” he adds on the restaurant’s website.

ABOUT FRESH HOSPITALITY

Fresh Hospitality’s mission is to help entrepreneurs grow. Fresh achieve that mission by providing financial and intellectual capital to growing food businesses. Fresh’s brands all share common values: a deep appreciation for guests and communities, a healthy respect for food, and a drive to deliver genuine hospitality. That focus on values has pushed us to start businesses that span the hospitality industry. Other brands include Biscuit Love, The Grilled Cheeserie, Martin’s BBQ, Vui’s Kitchen and more.