Students, Teachers Shine at TMEA Conference

Williamson County students and teachers were showcased at the annual Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) Conference April 9-12.

Page Middle band director Carolyn Hankins was named the TMEA 2026 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator of the Year. The Page Middle Honors Band, led by Hankins and co-director Evan Burton, took the stage and was the only middle school band to perform at the conference.

“Receiving this honor reinforces the core of my work: that relationships, belief, high expectations and intentional support unlock extraordinary outcomes in students,” said Hankins. “I am most proud of the students who represented our program with artistry, heart and integrity on the TMEA stage. This recognition reflects the power of a shared commitment to excellence, where belief, high expectations and genuine care come together to create something truly special.”

Ravenwood High’s Jazz Band was also featured as the only jazz band in attendance to represent the State at the event.

“The Ravenwood Jazz Band is honored to have performed at the TMEA Conference this year,” said Ravenwood High Assistant Director of Bands Rob Fay. “This performance represents the culmination of years of growth, dedication and artistic achievement. We are proud to showcase a dynamic and diverse program that reflects the talent and values of our students, and we extend special recognition to the 2025 Wednesday Jazz Band and the senior class of 2025 for helping make this opportunity possible.”

The performing ensembles are selected by a committee from groups around Tennessee.

Source: WCS

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