IRS Extends Tax Deadline To June 8 For All Tennessee Residents

An updated decision by the Internal Revenue Service is giving all Tennessee taxpayers more time to file and pay federal taxes following severe winter weather earlier this year.

As of April 15, the IRS has expanded relief to **all 95 counties in Tennessee**, moving the deadline to **June 8, 2026** for various individual and business tax returns and payments.

The extension stems from the impact of Winter Storm Fern, which began on Jan. 22. Initially, relief applied only to select counties with a deadline of May 22, but the updated guidance now covers the entire state.

The June 8 deadline applies to tax filings and payments that were originally due on or after Jan. 22, 2026. The IRS says eligible taxpayers do not need to take action to receive the extension, as it is applied automatically based on location.

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The relief includes individual income tax returns, business filings, and certain other time-sensitive tax obligations.