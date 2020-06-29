



Vietnamese restaurant Vui’s Kitchen will open its fourth middle Tennessee location in Franklin on Wednesday, July 1.

Via Facebook, “Home sweet Franklin. ✨ We are happy to announce that our opening day for our 4th store at 1201 Liberty Pike is July 1. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Then later via Facebook, they shared, “Janet and James learn dumpling technique at the Franklin store 👊🏼Join us at 1201 Liberty Pike starting July 1!”



Founder Vui Hunt, opened the first Vui’s Kitchen in the Berry Hills neighborhood in Nashville featuring made fresh Vietnamese food. The menu changes but some staple items found on the menu include bone broth, summer rolls, tofu lettuce wraps, dumplings, and Vui’s original banh mi with lemongrass pork along with pho. You can finish your meal with a Vietnamese coffee, chicory and french roast coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.

Vui and her husband John founded Juice Bar in Brentwood before partnering with Fresh Hospitality to franchise other locations in the area.

Visit Vui’s Kitchen Cool Spring at 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin. For the latest news, visit Vui’s Kitchen on Facebook.



