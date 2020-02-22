A new breakfast joint will open in Franklin later this year.

Big Bad Breakfast, a Fresh Hospitality concept, will open later this year, confirmed Mark Waldo, a Fresh Hospitality Operating Manager.

The breakfast to lunch spot has seven locations. Big Bad Breakfast opened a Nashville location on Charlotte Avenue at the end of 2019.

From the in-house cured bacon to the skillet meals, and the made fresh daily biscuits, you won’t leave this spot hungry.

About Big Bad Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast began in Oxford, Mississippi by James Beard award-winning chef John Currence, who combines his New Orleans background with his Southern roots to make breakfast the most important meal of the day.

Currence was born and raised in New Orleans, where food is, “as much a part of life as air or water,” says John on the Big Bad Breakfast website.

Big Bad Breakfast is about more than offering great food choices to its patrons; it’s about giving people a taste of Currence’s childhood.

“But more than anything, I wanted to recapture the flavors of my childhood memory. Things don’t taste the same now with the degree of processing and preservatives/stabilizers added to food,” says Currence. “I wanted people to taste the flavors of my grandfather’s patty sausage and my great grandmother’s biscuits. So that’s exactly what we did,” he adds on the restaurant’s website.

ABOUT FRESH HOSPITALITY

Fresh Hospitality’s mission is to help entrepreneurs grow. Fresh achieve that mission by providing financial and intellectual capital to growing food businesses. Fresh’s brands all share common values: a deep appreciation for guests and communities, a healthy respect for food, and a drive to deliver genuine hospitality. That focus on values has pushed us to start businesses that span the hospitality industry. Other brands include Biscuit Love, The Grilled Cheeserie, Martin’s BBQ, Vui’s Kitchen and more.