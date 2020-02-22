The “Drink a Beer” country artist Luke Bryan has announced a new beer.

Bryan has teamed up with Constellation Brands to introduce Two Lane American Golden Lager. Constellation and Bryan will offer a modern take on an easy-to-enjoy, low in alcohol content beer.

“Between my songs, Instagram posts and onstage toasts to my audience, it’s no secret that I like beer,” Bryan said in a release. “For a long time, I’ve dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family, and I was so grateful to find a partner in Constellation to make that dream a reality.”

Luke’s support of Two Lane goes far deeper than a celebrity endorsement. He’s played an instrumental role throughout the entire process, from tasting to creative development. In fact, Luke is so proud of Two Lane, he’s put his name on it, literally signing off on every can.

Every can of Two Lane is brewed with high-quality ingredients, including two-row American barley and water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Two Lane received its name because it’s perfect for the kinds of places you find at the end of a two-lane road — secret fishing holes, secluded campsites, dive bars — ultimately wherever and with whomever you feel most at home.

Two Lane American Golden Lager will first be available where Luke calls home, hitting shelves in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on March 2. This beer will be sold in 6-pack cans, 12-pack cans, 16-ounce single-serve cans and on draft. A 12-pack of cans has an SRP of $15.99. For more information, visit www.DrinkTwoLane.com.

Two Lane will join Bryan in the above-mentioned markets during his 2020 summer tour, Proud To Be Right Here, which kicks off on May 28. To learn more about tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit LukeBryan.com/tour.