When is the last time you did something for yourself? A new haircut, a facial or maybe even Botox? Nestled in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center is Merle Norman Salon and Spa – the place to go to treat yourself!

It’s truly a one-stop-shop for all your beauty needs. Their services include: hair cuts and styling, makeup application, facials, dermaplaning, Botox, massages, ear piercing, waxing, lashes, and much more.

If you’re looking for a new hairstyle to take you into the spring or you would like a professional make up application for an event, Merle Norman can help.

Origins of Merle Norman

Merle Norman originally launched 85 years ago. It was founded by a woman for women, specializing in skincare, cosmetics, and dedicated to addressing the beauty needs of women. The Merle Norman line was expanded into independently owned and operated studios throughout North America.

Originally Merle Norman worked with her nephew J.B Nethercutt to develop and research the products. Throughout the years, the Merle Norman brand has continued to create innovative skincare and cosmetic products sold exclusively at the studios. Each product is meticulously researched, developed, manufactured, and packaged for premier customer benefit and safety.

Merle Norman is also one of the few cosmetics companies dedicated to testing products without animals, utilizing instead volunteer human testers for highest safety and quality. Merle Norman is a family company within the U.S. which started the try before you buy policy in which free makeovers are used to help you ensure every product is perfect for your image.

For more information and to connect with the Brentwood Merle Norman location, visit them in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center and follow them on Facebook.

Merle Norman

330 Franklin Rd, Suite 220B

Brentwood, TN 37027

(in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

(615) 309-1946