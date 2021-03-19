Reward for ID of Franklin Walmart Shoplifter

Franklin Police want to identify this white male suspect who stole a shopping cart full of items from Walmart at 3600 Mallory Lane on March 15th.

The suspect was holding a small grey puppy (possibly a pit-bull puppy) in his arms.  He left the parking lot in a burnt orange Chevrolet sedan (tag unknown) with a “T” on the back of the vehicle.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

