Reward for ID of Franklin Walmart Shoplifter

Franklin Police want to identify this white male suspect who stole a shopping cart full of items from Walmart at 3600 Mallory Lane on March 15th.

The suspect was holding a small grey puppy (possibly a pit-bull puppy) in his arms. He left the parking lot in a burnt orange Chevrolet sedan (tag unknown) with a “T” on the back of the vehicle.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip