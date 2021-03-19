Reward for ID of Franklin Walmart Shoplifter

Franklin Police want to identify this white male suspect who stole a shopping cart full of items from Walmart at 3600 Mallory Lane on March 15th.
The suspect was holding a small grey puppy (possibly a pit-bull puppy) in his arms. He left the parking lot in a burnt orange Chevrolet sedan (tag unknown) with a “T” on the back of the vehicle.
Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more