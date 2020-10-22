New Franklin Nail Salon Offers Cocktails & Live Music

Athenian Nail Spa & Bar has opened a second location in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Welcome to Athenian Nail Spa & Bar – Cool Springs! Full-service nail salon w/ complimentary cocktail bar, karaoke, live music & entertainment, and a private theater!”

They continued, “Now taking reservations @ www.AthenianSpa.com! Call or text 615-645-3772 for walk-in availability! Contact [email protected] for weddings, bachelorette parties, and other private events.”

We have reached out to learn more about how the live music portion will work. On the website, it states there will be live music offered Wednesday – Saturday with additional fees charged based on the performance.

In addition to house wines and beer, a cocktail list on the website shares a list of drinks that include Long Island Ice Tea, Sunset Blush, Tequila Sunrise, Mosc Owl Mule, Cosmopolitan, along with frozen Daiquiris, Pina Coladas, and Margaritas.

Photos posted on their Facebook page shows dark-colored pedicure chairs with a bar and stage in the middle of the space.

For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.