Calling All Businesses to Participate in Virtual Career Quest

This year’s Career Quest event is going virtual, and the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is looking for businesses to participate.

Career Quest aims to inform eighth grade students in Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District about career opportunities. The event will take place in late January 2021.

“We recognize there are specific workforce needs for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee,” said WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton. “We are taking an active role to introduce students to career opportunities and other emerging careers by offering more career education within our curriculum.”

Businesses interested in being a part of this year’s virtual Career Quest should fill out a registration form by November 1. Contact Chilton for more information.