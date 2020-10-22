WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 23

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 23. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who are unable to physically attend the games, a couple of home games will be livestreamed.

The high school home football games will be livestreamed by the school’s media program.

Home

Away

  • Centennial High at Pope John Paul II High
  • Fairview High at Dickson County High
  • Nolensville High at Tullahoma High

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

