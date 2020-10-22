WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 23

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 23. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who are unable to physically attend the games, a couple of home games will be livestreamed.

The high school home football games will be livestreamed by the school’s media program.

Home

Brentwood High vs. Independence High

Page High vs. Lincoln County High

Away

Centennial High at Pope John Paul II High

Fairview High at Dickson County High

Nolensville High at Tullahoma High

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.