WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 23

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 23. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who are unable to physically attend the games, a couple of home games will be livestreamed.
The high school home football games will be livestreamed by the school’s media program.
Home
- Brentwood High vs. Independence High
- Page High vs. Lincoln County High
Away
- Centennial High at Pope John Paul II High
- Fairview High at Dickson County High
- Nolensville High at Tullahoma High
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.