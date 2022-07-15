Beloved Franklin Resident Jimmy Gentry to be Honored with Statue

The idea of honoring Gentry with a statue came years before his recent passing. Franklin Vice-Mayor Brandy Blanton (Leadership Franklin Class of 2007) experienced Gentry speak from his swing on her class’ History Day, and a close friendship was spawned.

Ten years later, as the City of Franklin Public Arts Commission was being formed, Blanton was struck with an idea for the perfect piece of public art, a bronze statue of Gentry on the “rock fence” celebrating his contribution to our country, but also the other boys who would leave Franklin from that rock wall to do the same.

Blanton shared that vision with her good friend, Carrie Drury (Director of A Vintage Affair), who wholeheartedly agreed with the idea. Soon after, Drury would be selected for the Leadership Franklin Class of 2020 and placed in a project group alongside Ondrea Johnson (Director of Williamson County Animal Center), Lance Jordan (Executive Director of Waves, Inc.), Michael Damico (owner of Damico Frame and Art Gallery) and Stacey Downs (Owner, Cobra LLC). Tasked with finding a group project, this team would grab the baton and give the vision legs. Their passion for the project was bolstered after experiencing Gentry speak to their class from that same swing under the

Magnolia on History Day and the opportunity to capture a video of him speaking about that memory.

The groundwork was laid, including permission from the Gentry family and securing a sculptor, Clarksville resident, and firefighter, Scott Wise. The initial plan was to feature Gentry as a young man sitting on the “rock fence” as depicted in the story he shared. However, the group pivoted to create the art piece of a modern-day Gentry sitting on a bench at Five Points, reflecting on his memories situated directly in front of the rock wall. Jimmy Gentry actually posed for the piece in his likeness, and fundraising efforts were set to begin; however, the pandemic brought a halt to their efforts and the remainder of their Leadership Franklin experience.

After Gentry’s recent passing, it was evident the project must happen, and the group came back together to see it to fruition with the family’s blessing. With their focus on public art, Franklin Tomorrow has been identified as an additional partner who will accept tax-deductible donations from everyone who wants to be a part of this legacy project, accompanied by a plaque that will read:

This statue in the likeness of Franklin, Tenn. native and World War II U.S. Army veteran Jimmy Gentry (1925-2022) as he reflects on the rock wall and the memories of waiting there for the bus that would take him and many others off to war to fight for our countryman of whom would never return.

The goal is to secure the estimated $85,000 from all of those who were influenced by this incredible man and host a community unveiling in the spring of 2023.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted by Franklin Tomorrow (online) after the Franklin Board of Alderman’s expected approval of the project on Tuesday, August 16. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 383, Franklin, TN 37065.

FRANKLIN TOMORROW: Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, community-visioning nonprofit created in 2000 by a group of forward-looking business and community leaders to safeguard the attributes that made Franklin special then for future generations. The mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Through research, programs and engagement with citizens, that shared vision is for Franklin to be a city with robust neighborhoods, a vibrant economy, distinct character and great people.

LEADERSHIP FRANKLIN: Founded in 1996 to develop leaders in Franklin and Williamson County, Leadership Franklin strives to provide a class of twenty members with knowledge,

network connections, and resources to bring new ideas to the table for Franklin and

Williamson County. The carefully chosen group proceeds through a series of

leadership development classes (one class a month for nine months from August

through May).

Other partners include: City of Franklin, Battle Ground Academy and Franklin Parks

Department.