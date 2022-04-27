Community Pays Homage to Local Hero Jimmy Gentry by Lining New Highway 96 West

Lifelong Williamson County resident and local hero Jimmy Gentry died last week at the age of 96. His funeral was held Tuesday at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Following the funeral, the community honored Gentry and his family by lining New Highway 96 West, in front of Gentry Farm. Many community members stood beside their vehicles waving flags as the funeral procession arrived at the farm.

Gentry was born in Wyatt Hall on November 28, 1925 and was the seventh of eight children. His childhood was filled with hunting, fishing, and trapping. After losing his brother David in World War II, he entered the war as a private in the army and served in 42 Rainbow Division in European front, and was a liberator at the concentration camp Dachau. Following the war, Jimmy came back to Franklin and married his high school sweetheart Rebecca Channell and they had three sons.

Gentry was also a longtime coach at Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy, and Franklin High School. Along with being an educator, Gentry also hosted a camp at his family farm – Gentry Farm – where local youth could learn farming skills.

In 2015, a portion of Highway 96W (close to the seventh generation Gentry Farm) in Franklin, was named Coach Jimmy Gentry Highway.