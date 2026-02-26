Baskin-Robbins Launches Banana Dulce de Leche Flavor

Baskin-Robbins is kicking off March 2026 with a new Flavor of the Month and a weekly deal for rewards members. The ice cream chain is introducing Banana Dulce de Leche, a banoffee pie-inspired creation, alongside $6 Banana Split Wednesdays available at participating locations nationwide starting March 1. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Baskin-Robbins Banana Dulce de Leche Flavor?

Banana Dulce de Leche draws inspiration from banoffee pie, a classic British dessert made with bananas, toffee, and cream. The new flavor combines banana custard and brown butter ice cream with toffee pieces and ribbons of dulce de leche. It is available for a limited time at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide beginning March 1, 2026.

How Do $6 Banana Split Wednesdays Work at Baskin-Robbins?

Throughout March 2026, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy classic Banana Split sundaes for just $6 every Wednesday at participating U.S. locations. The eligible Wednesdays are March 4, 11, 18, and 25. The deal is exclusively available to members of the Baskin-Robbins Rewards program through the BR App.

How to Join Baskin-Robbins Rewards

Customers can sign up for Baskin-Robbins Rewards through the BR App to access the $6 Banana Split Wednesday deal and unlock additional exclusive member benefits throughout the month.

Source: Baskin-Robbins

