Two Years Later, Search Continues For Sebastian Rogers

It has been two years since Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers was last seen in Hendersonville, and authorities say the investigation into his disappearance remains active and ongoing.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the case has never been closed or suspended and that Sebastian remains listed in missing-person databases. Officials emphasized that their focus remains on finding Sebastian and determining what happened through verified facts.

From the outset, the investigation has involved coordination among local, state and federal partners, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said all credible leads continue to be reviewed and followed up appropriately.

The FBI is still offering a reward for information that could lead to Sebastian’s whereabouts or to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for his disappearance.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to rely only on information released through official channels, noting that rumors, speculation and unverified social media claims can hinder investigative efforts. While many details cannot be released in order to protect the integrity of the case, officials stressed that the level of public information is guided by investigative procedures and legal obligations.

Anyone who believes they see Sebastian is urged to call 911 immediately. Those with credible, firsthand information about his disappearance are asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or by email at [email protected]. Tips submitted through those channels are shared with both the TBI and the Sheriff’s Office. Individuals may also contact their local FBI office or submit information at tips.fbi.gov.

