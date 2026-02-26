Titans Release Center Lloyd Cushenberry, Safety Xavier Woods

INDIANAPOLIS – The Titans have parted ways with a pair of veterans.

On Wednesday, the team released center Lloyd Cushenberry with a failed physical designation.

Also, safety Xavier Woods has been released.

Cushenberry played in 23 games for the Titans over the past two seasons, including 15 games in 2025. He joined the Titans after playing four seasons in Denver. Cushenberry’s 2024 season was cut short because of an Achilles injury.

Woods played in 11 games for the Titans in 2025 after playing previously with the Cowboys, Vikings and Panthers. His 2025 season was cut short because of a hamstring injury. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Eat & Drink News

