



AMC is working towards reopening the majority of its theatres in July.

On March 17, AMC Theatres suspended all operations due to COVID-19.

AMC Theatres recently reopened outlets in Norway, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

In a release they stated, “In our two largest territories, we are currently planning to reopen almost all of our U.S. and U.K. theatres in July, to be positioned to showcase Warner Bros’ release of Christopher Nolan’s TENET now slated for release on July 17th followed by Disney’s MULAN now slated for release on July 24th.”

Other releases slated to appear at AMC include UNHINGED, SAINT MAUD, ANTEBELLUM, SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS, WONDER WOMAN 1984, A QUIET PLACE II, THE KING’S MAN, BLACK WIDOW, SOUL, DUNE, WEST SIDE STORY and TOP GUN: MAVERICK among others. AMC did mention at this time there are no Universal movies on their docket.

As AMC plans to reopen they released the following items to ensure the safety of attendees to the theatres.