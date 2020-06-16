First Horizon Foundation Gives $500K to Local Nonprofits





First Horizon Foundation announced that it is giving a total of $500,000 in support of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations throughout Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. The funding will be distributed locally to select organizations that provide meals, educational, healthcare and emergency assistance in the region.

Local leadership analyzed current data outlining the biggest needs of Middle Tennessee residents, which include financial services, food security and emergency services. Organizations were chosen based on the number of individuals and families they serve who were impacted during this health care crisis. Organizations and initiatives in Williamson County include:

* GraceWorks

* One Generation Away

* BrightStone

* Mercy Community Healthcare

* Refuge Center for Counseling

* Healing House, Inc.

* Our Thrift Store

“With many people out of work, access to organizations that provide essential supplies and services is critical,” said Community Bank President Joe Walker. “We are proud to be part of a company that gives back and to see these funds go directly to support families in Williamson County.”

The special COVID-19 relief funds being provided are in addition to the foundation’s annual charitable giving grants.

The donation represents part of the $2.5 million the foundation has given to nonprofits for relief throughout its footprint.

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, our foundation has donated more than $100 million to meet community needs. Grants from the foundation support the following impact areas: arts & culture, education & leadership, environment, financial literacy, and health & human services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.



