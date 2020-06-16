front porch
The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for May 2020.

May 2020 Highlights:

  • The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $550,000
  • Residential (including condo) closings: 425
  • Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 29
  • Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Arrington ($859,900), Brentwood ($741,000), and College Grove ($604,000)

WCAR May 2020 StatsTop 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in March:

Franklin – 170
Spring Hill – 60
Nolensville – 47


