The Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR) has released the monthly stats for May 2020.
May 2020 Highlights:
- The median sales price of Williamson County residential homes: $550,000
- Residential (including condo) closings: 425
- Days on the Market (DOM) for residential homes: 29
- Top three cities with the highest median sales price for single-family homes: Arrington ($859,900), Brentwood ($741,000), and College Grove ($604,000)
Top 3 Williamson County cities with the highest number of closings in March:
Franklin – 170
Spring Hill – 60
Nolensville – 47