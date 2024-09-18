Amanda North Elementary Receives Library Donation

Amanda North Elementary is benefiting from the generosity of a local utility company.

Recently, Atmos Energy team members, accompanied by mascots Rosie the Skunk and Gus the Gopher, gave a heartwarming surprise to Amanda North Elementary by donating $10,000 to the school library to purchase new books.

“Astonished and a little speechless would describe our reaction when Atmos Energy showed up in our library to make such a generous gift,” said ANES librarian Sara Tolstedt. “We are so grateful for their dedication to and support of children’s literacy and for helping us put books in children’s hands. We can’t wait to add to our collection so we can continue to grow readers among our Coyote community. ”

After the new books are purchased, a special sticker will be placed on each one, allowing students to easily identify which books were obtained through the donation from Atmos Energy.

