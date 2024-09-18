Singer-songwriter JD Souther has died, reports LA Times. He was 78.

Souther died at his home, but no cause of death was released. He was set to begin a tour next week.

He was best known for songs he wrote for the Eagles that include “New Kid in Town,” “Heartache Tonight,” and Linda Ronstandt’s “Faithless Love.”

Souther also had a recurring role on the TV show “Nashville” and appeared on other shows like “Thirtysomething” and “My Girl 2”.

Souther, a member of the Songwriter Hall of Fame and a two-time GRAMMY nominee, once lived in the Nashville area.

The Country Music Hall of Fame shared about Souther, “It’s been said that JD Souther could have been a major artist if he had kept more of those beautiful, introspective songs he wrote for himself,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“He had the aching tenor voice, the good looks that got him TV acting jobs. But he was happy to co-write ‘New Kid in Town’ and ‘Best of My Love’ with his friends the Eagles and give ‘Prisoner in Disguise’ to Linda Ronstadt. He wasn’t a star of country-rock, but he was crucial to its enduring power.”

