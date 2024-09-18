Brentwood High Student Aces July ACT

A Brentwood High sophomore aced the ACT before even starting the school year.

Ashley Xu earned a perfect composite 36 on the July ACT exam.

“Ashley is often gregarious and extroverted, but don’t let that mislead you; she is very serious about her academics,” said BHS gifted teacher Karen Schreck. “She enjoys learning about a wide variety of topics, but she is especially interested in computer science and artificial intelligence. Ashley sees her ability to make connections and decipher complex tasks as a personal strength.”

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email