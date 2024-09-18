Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from noon – 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health. Although all donors are encouraged to give, Blood Assurance is seeking an increase in O-negative donations this month.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and many cancer patients require blood products to aid in treatment. While chemotherapy can effectively destroy cancer cells, it can also reduce platelets, which are crucial for blood clotting. Additionally, some cancers may lead to internal bleeding, creating a need for blood transfusions. Patients with blood cancers, like leukemia, also need transfusions to replenish healthy blood cells. While the transfusions do not cure cancer, they can greatly improve patients’ symptoms and quality of life.

“We have many local families who depend on donations of blood and platelets, and the only way for them to get treatment is through the generosity of donors,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Even during a shortage, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy still need blood. This month serves as an opportunity to make a difference in a tangible way.”

The September blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Donors who give between Sept. 16-30 will be automatically entered to win a $500 Visa Gift Card. Winner will be contacted via phone by Oct. 7.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

