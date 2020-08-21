87 Governors Way: 6-Bed Home in Brentwood’s Governors Club

With listings in Leiper’s Fork, Brentwood, Belle Meade, and other desirable communities throughout the Greater Nashville Area, Warren Bradley Partners can help you buy your dream home or sell your current home with the professional expertise that only years of top-notch service can produce. View 87 Governors Way in Brentwood’s highly desirable Governors Club, sold by Warren Bradley Partners in 23 days.
87 Governors Way, Brentwood, TN 37027 – SOLD In 23 Days
This six-bed, four-and-a-half-bathroom home offers manageable square footage for its new owner behind the Governors Club gates. A highly versatile floor plan, 87 Governors Club has both an owner’s suite bedroom and guest bedroom en suite on the main level. The main level family and guest living/entertaining area spaces include an open family room, kitchen, and breakfast room, which provides easy access to outdoor living. The upper level includes additional bedroom suites, as well as expansive walk-in attic storage.
- 6 beds
- 4 full baths
- 1 half-bath
- Three-car garage
- 4,347 square feet
- 0.37 acres
- Built in 2004
- Elementary School: Crockett Elementary
- Jr. High School: Woodland Middle School
- High School: Ravenwood High School
